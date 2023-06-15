SIF 2023: 'It is not about additionality it is about people'

Giving a keynote speech yesterday (14 June) at the Sustainable Investment Festival, Kershaw shared how his solution for addressing homelessness bucked traditional intervention approaches. "Everybody thought the solution was charity and a never-ending cycle of philanthropy," he said.

"I am not against philanthropy, but it is centred around alleviation, and that was not providing the solution. We had to talk about prevention."

Kershaw believes this preventative thinking is vital to design solutions capable of addressing the most pressing social issues.

"We want solutions that solve the problems of class and solve the problems of inequality, but that do so in a long-lasting, preventative way. Which means, for me, it is about business, not charity."

He emphasised: "We were a social enterprise; we looked at things in a different way. Everything about The Big Issue was bottom-up."

Kershaw credits this approach as enabling the group's evolution into social investment.

"What drove us was the democratisation of capital - we wanted to create public market funds so that everybody can say: 'I can make a difference, I can invest in things that make a difference'."

The result, alongside a suite of funds managing £40m in assets, was The Big Exchange, founded alongside AssetCo Campbell Fleming. Kershaw describes The Big Exchange as an online "supermarket" of managed impact funds, graded according to the real solutions they create.

"It is all about helping ordinary people make positive decisions", he said. "That is 'impact'."

"I do not care about intentionality or additionality - it is people I care about," he continued.

"Impact measurement frameworks look down from the top; they are all focused on the product. But for me, if one person on the street moves their money, be it their savings or their pension, into something with a positive impact - that in itself is one of the biggest social outcomes you can have. It means that hearts and minds have been changed."

Kershaw is, however, mindful of market pressures to report and verify impact and again points to a more democratised, bottom-up approach when approaching impact verification.

"Why do people not ask those they claim to have been impacting directly? It is those groups who need to be part of the discussions and decision-making."

Kershaw referenced Big Issue Invest's approach in creating its Growth Impact Fund, which focuses on diverse-led social enterprises tackling inequality in the UK.

The fund was launched in collaboration with UnLtd and Shift, with the view that success would require an investment committee led by those running diverse businesses, not, as Kershaw assured, "led by people that think: 'I know what those people over there want or need'".

It is there, within the conduit between the creators and beneficiaries of social investments, where Kershaw believes the opportunity lies to most fully engage end investors with the sector.

"People understand stories. But we do not tell the simple stories of what we do in a language that ensures people understand what is going on."

"Talking about 'sustainability' does not help people understand. But if you raise the question of why housing is being built on a main road, where children can develop asthma? It is those stories; these are what can explain what is truly meant by these bizarre words we all use of 'purpose', 'sustainability' and 'impact'."

This article was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable-Investment.com