SIF 2023: Clients find sustainable investing 'utterly baffling'

Speaking at the event today (June 15), Boring Money founder Holly Mackay said there was a "muted appetite" for sustainable investing as the criteria has "fallen in importance".

Less than a quarter (24%) of people are choosing to invest sustainably and back socially responsible firms when investing in a new product, compared with 26% last year, and 31% in 2021, according to a study in January 2023 by Boring Money among 6,000 UK adults.

SIF 2023: Only 15-20% of firms with 1.5°C targets will meet them

Meanwhile, the number of users searching for ‘green/ethical' filters on Boring Money have dropped since last year.

Just 14% of users are searching for for ‘green/ethical' filters today compared with 15% in the first quarter of this year, and 18% in the last quarter of 2022.

"Since 2021, there has been a sharp decline in the appetite to invest sustainably," Mackay said. "That is when the world was going mad; people thought the world was ending and people's interest in ESG took off."

Mackay added that buying intention has picked up, but people are "baffled" by the idea of sustainable investing because asset managers are "constantly pulling out the same examples".

SIF 2023: Gavin Lewis calls for economic solution to racial inequality

She called for better disclosure in an effort to tackle this confusion. "It is important to know what the word disclosure means. It is about answering the questions that people have," she said.

"Instead of starting with the data points; you ask people what they actually want to know. Not many firms that I have worked with have done that," Mackay added.

She said: "Asset managers are not naturally creatures who are comfortable with saying 'we do not know much about sustainable investing', but clients are not dumb and can see right through them.

"It is about being honest."

This article was originally featured on Investment Week's sister publication Professional Adviser