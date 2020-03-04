stocks

We are at the end of a 'value-down' cycle
Equity markets had a tough time in 2018. Value stocks were particularly hard hit and the style saw one of the longest periods of underperformance relative to growth in recent years.

RLAM UK equities trio: Where we are finding value
PARTNER INSIGHT: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) equities trio Richard Marwood, Henry Lowson and Martin Cholwill talk about seeking value and which stocks they are selecting in the current investment environment.