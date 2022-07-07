Research Affiliates: Real interest rates will remain higher even after inflation is tamed

Even after the inflation problem is solved, interest rates might stay high for longer than markets expect.
Chris Brightman, CIO and CEO at Research Affiliates, told Investment Week: "You might think, if the inflation problem is solved, that will mean interest rates are back to where they used to be? I think maybe not." From roughly around the time of the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 until this year, real interest rates have been zero or negative across most of the developed world, and people have become used to that, he said. "That is not normal, but they have been around for so long that people start rationalising that maybe they are," he added. "The inflation problem is the probl...
