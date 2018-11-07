Stobart Group

Woodford to face High Court grilling over top ten holding Stobart

Industry

Woodford to face High Court grilling over top ten holding Stobart

Company launching claim against ex-CEO

clock 07 November 2018 •
IA singles out FTSE 350 companies with poor gender diversity on boards

UK

IA singles out FTSE 350 companies with poor gender diversity on boards

Letters to 35 companies

clock 17 April 2018 •
Trustpilot