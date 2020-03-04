Stewart Investors
First State Asia Pacific funds
Stewart Investors is a team of investment professionals based in Edinburgh, London and Singapore. It operates autonomously and manages funds on behalf of clients across Asia Pacific, emerging markets, worldwide and sustainable development equity investment strategies.
Stewart Investors was founded in 1988 and is a trading name of First State Investments, which forms part of the asset management division of the Commonwealth Bank of Australia Group.
Spot the Dog: Underperfoming funds cost investors £410m a year in fees
£43.9bn assets under management in 'dog fund'
Funds reborn this Easter
Which products will rise back?
Morgan Stanley retains best equity fund manager crown in FundCalibre index
The Fund Management Equity Index 2019
SJP CIO Ralph to chair The Big Issue's impact platform investment committee
More asset managers sign up to project
Which funds didn't make HL's new Wealth 50?
Replaces Wealth 150
How big is too big? Selectors' views on the giant funds in the universe
The Bigger Picture on fund selection
Gallery: The ten most popular funds in April
According to AJ Bell Investcentre
Who made the FE Alpha Manager Hall of Fame 2018?
New entrants also announced
Valentine's Special: Selectors reveal their longest fund courtships
Train, Findlay and Lawson among the names
Revealed: Brewin Dolphin's top fund picks for 2018
Ben Gutteridge's top selections
Stewart Investors re-opens Indian Subcontinent fund to new investment
Soft-closed in 2012
Gallery: What are the most popular fund manager names?
The most popular male and female names
Stewart Investors to launch ScotGems investment trust on 26 June
Focus on global small cap
Update: Stewart Investors' Tulloch to take non-exec role on new trust
Announced retirement from fund management
FundCalibre names River & Mercantile best equity fund provider
Unicorn drops from first to third spot
Which funds topped Tilney Bestinvest popularity chart in 2016?
Top-ten funds from Bestinvest
Fund groups' 'responsible' succession planning rewards young talent
Rewarding younger talent
Dream Team: Which fund managers made the investment Euro 2016 squad?
Tournament starting this weekend
Where now for Aberdeen AM as performance starts to turn around?
Sentiment reversal towards emerging markets
Groups delay showing hand on costs amid concerns over 'Wild West' lack of consistency
Lack of regulatory clarification
Former Stewart Investors manager Finegan overhauls Henderson EM Opps
Joined in February 2015
FundCalibre reveals top equity fund group outperformers over five years
Unicorn tops the list
Henderson hires second EM manager from Stewart Investors
Deane joins former colleague Finegan