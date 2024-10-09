Stewart Investors' Pacific Assets trust rules out SDR label adoption

Unlike an open-ended fund, PAC shareholders would need to approve material changes to the trust's investment objective and policy for the vehicle to be able to adopt an SDR label. According to the trust's half-year results published today (9 October), the board has decided against putting forward such a proposal, at least for the time being, following consultation with its portfolio manager and alternative investment fund manager. "The requirements for the sustainable investment labels included in the UK SDR regime are such that we would need to impose specific and measurable objecti...