Pacific Assets trust proposes gearing policy change as it eyes more retail investors

In the annual report, chair James Williams stated that this had come about because of a "change in the AIFMD status of the company, enabling it to incur borrowing, when previously this was not permissible".

However, he went on to say the company has "no intention" of utilising the facility in the "immediate future".

Williams also noted they were looking to "introduce improvements to the visibility of the trust" and wanted to increase the number of retail investors.

"This will be helpful in ensuring continuing demand for the trust's shares but only if the trust can continue to provide positive relative returns in the way that it has done over the last 12 months," he said.

The trust is sitting on a 11% discount, according to Morningstar figures. In the period reported the year until end of January 2022, the fund had much stronger performance than pervious years but was still behind its performance objective.

The net asset value per share total return was 9.1% compared with its performance objective (CPI +6%) of 11.5% and the peer group, which had a net asset value decline of 1.7%.

Williams added that if inflation is sustained, the performance objective will be "very hard to exceed".

"However, we would hope that by thinking in an absolutist way about the portfolio, our shareholders can achieve some consistency in protecting their funds from erosion and providing a meaningful real return," he stated.

The better performance was in light of the portfolio manager, Stewart Investors, long-held view of political risk in China, meaning it has less exposure to the region, particularly in internet stocks.

Eight of the top ten contributors to performance were listed in India. However, the manager warned that while there were record number of new listings and capital raised in the country, he was cautious.

"The pressures of being listed, with investors eager for quarterly updates, can have a corrosive influence on a culture, which we prefer to be long-term focused," Stewart Investors said. "For IPOs, it is often better to be patient and wait until a track record is established and the culture has settled."