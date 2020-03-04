SRI
EBRD's first ever climate resilience bond 'paves way' for more green products
Oversubscribed by $200m
Cazenove Capital launches five sustainable model portfolios
Latest offering to be added to model portfolio service
Lyxor raises its own bar with firm-wide climate policy
Lyxor Asset Management has set a climate policy based on four pillars that will underpin its responsible investment strategy and form a “conceptual and operational framework” for applying climate issues to its core business.
Chamberlayne: Disney integral to sustainable society
Looking to entertainment stocks for greener returns
The cannabis industry: Lending a hand to impact investors
Are hemp-based products the future of ESG?
Investment Week's Sustainable & ESG Investment Awards open to entrants
Celebrating commitment to environmental, social and ethical investing
Can artificial intelligence fix ESG rating shortfalls?
Consistency and standards needed to avoid greenwashing
Janus Henderson's Chamberlayne gets co-manager on sustainable fund
Effective end of June
Why investors cannot ignore modern slavery risk
Both developed and emerging markets susceptible
Fidelity adds sustainability ratings to research capabilities
Covering more than 3,000 issuers
Candriam launches climate action fund
To mark World Environment Day
Rothschild AM overhauls investment coverage as Melman appointed CIO
Alain Krief joins from Oddo Asset Management to lead fixed income
UK sets up Impact Investing Institute
Still looking for CEO
Mirova unveils gender equality fund as it partners with UN Women
Natixis IM affiliate focusing on impact investing
'Increasingly uncompetitive': BNP Paribas AM tightens coal investment policy
'Reduce the economic risk'
BMO GAM launches sustainable development equity fund
OCF of 1.10%
Avoiding the 'ethical' trap
Taking responsible investing more seriously
Investment Association weighs retail product labels for SRI funds
Part of raft of proposals to increase visability of SRI to retail investors
Investor responses to climate change: Fight or flight?
Fund managers must collectively lead the way
Amundi launches five SRI ETFs
Following three-year action plan
BlackRock launches ESG emerging market debt ETF
OCF of 0.45%
Vanguard changes screening process on two SRI index funds
Effective 24 September