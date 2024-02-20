EBI Portfolios partners with Amundi for socially responsible investing MPS launch

A socially responsible investing (SRI) model portfolio service (MPS) range by Ebi Portfolios and Amundi has launched.
The Parmenion-owned discretionary fund manager and French asset manager said the range is designed specifically for investors seeking a globally-diversified SRI offering. The solution will invest in passively managed funds, with the SRI equity portfolio investing in a range of Amundi SRI PAB (Paris-Aligned Benchmark) equity funds. Amundi and First Eagle launch sustainable value fund in the UK The investments will track MSCI SRI Filtered PAB regional indices, which focus on the top 25% ESG-rated companies relative to sector peers. The methodology also has both environmental and s...
