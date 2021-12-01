Lazard Asset Management strengthens sustainable investment offering with hires

Koen Popleu and Monika Kumar join from Candriam

Lazard Asset Management expands sustainable investment offering
Lazard Asset Management expands sustainable investment offering

Lazard Asset Management (LAM) has bolstered its sustainable investment capabilities with the appointment of Koen Popleu and Monika Kumar as portfolio managers, effective immediately.

The duo brings a combined investment experience of over 30 years and will be based in Belgium, focusing on investing in themes that support a sustainable economy.

Both Popleu and Kumar will work alongside LAM's co-heads of sustainable investing ESG as well as research analysts across the firm's global investment platforms to strengthen LAM's range of sustainable investing solutions.

Lazard unveils UCITS version of long/short credit fund

The first strategy is expected to be made available in 2022 and will focus on opportunities related to climate change.

Ron Temple, co-head multi-asset and head of US equities at LAM said: "Koen and Monika have extensive specialized experience in identifying investment opportunities that will help to create sustainable and long-term value for clients."

Both join LAM from Candriam, where they jointly managed the Candriam climate action strategy and Candriam circular economy strategies.

Prior to Popleu's role at Candriam, he held various senior roles including head of SRI European equity team and senior capital goods analyst, while Kumar served as a global thematic equity analyst and a European equity research analyst.

Lazard hires Robert Wall to build sustainable private infrastructure strategy

In 2021, LAM has recruited several investment professionals to support its sustainable investment offering.

Most recently, LAM recently hired Elly Irving as director of stewardship and Robert Wall as head of sustainable private infrastructure.

The expansion supports LAM's sustainable investment growth strategy and further embeds its sustainable investment expertise across key areas of the business including research into climate science and the energy transition, stewardship, ESG data and analytics, and client service.

