Janus Henderson poaches Aviva's LaCoursiere for global ESG role

Janus Henderson Investors has appointed Paul LaCoursiere to the newly created role of global head of environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments.

He will join in January from Aviva Investors where he is currently global head of ESG research. He has worked for Aviva Investors since 2014, and has previously held portfolio management and strategist roles at Chicago Equity Partners, Barclays Global Investors, and Munder Capital Management.

In his new role, LaCoursiere will be responsible for leading the integration of ESG across the $358.3bn (£275.8bn) asset manager's strategies.

In a statement announce LaCoursiere's appointment, Janus Henderson said the move would support its "ability to provide our clients with market-leading risk adjusted investment returns", including "a focus on the ESG principles that the firm believes support long-term sustainable business practices".

Enrique Chang, global chief investment officer at Janus Henderson, said: "We believe there is a correlation between the evaluation of ESG factors and identifying companies that will grow and succeed in the future.

"With Paul's hire, Janus Henderson is demonstrating how seriously we take ESG considerations. Paul augments our existing strong capabilities with his experience and leadership skills which will further embed ESG capabilities within our investment philosophies."