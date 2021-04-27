HL Select's Clayton backs specialised property sector to deliver income

Hargreaves Lansdown Select UK Income and Growth funds are favouring a non-traditional allocation to real estate in order to secure high-quality income growth over the long term.

Manager of the HL Select fund range Steve Clayton said that while traditional retail property has begun to suffer disruption, there was security to be found in more specialised real estate investments.

"You cannot run an e-commerce retail operation without having a large warehouse to store and dispatch the goods from," the manager said.

"Companies struggle to get hold of these [warehouses] because there are not that many sites that are suitable in terms of size and location.

"Tritax [Big Box Real Estate Investment Trust] has built a multi-billion pound portfolio let to a very blue-chip list of talents, the largest of which is currently Amazon.

"These tenants sign often multi-decade leases with guaranteed increments to the rent each year… so [Tritax] is capable of generating a very attractive rising dividend stream."

Both UK funds also hold Primary Health Properties, a FTSE 250-listed REIT that invests in doctors' surgeries and primary healthcare centres.

"First of all, doctors rarely find that business is hard to drum up. Secondly, you have effectively got a government guarantee behind the rent," Clayton explained.

"Over 90% of the rental income is coming from the NHS or the HSE, so those rents are extremely safe.

"It is a very high-quality income stream with long leases and a regular flow of rental increases, which all adds up to a business which has been able to grow its dividend every year for 25 years."

Bond yield concerns? Healthcare could be just what the doctor ordered

Cash versus ETF

All three of the HL Select funds, which includes a Global Growth offering, utilise ETFs to manage liquidity rather than holding cash.

"We believe that over the long term markets go up and being invested is more likely to deliver a positive return than sitting in cash," Clayton explained.

"Rather than letting cash build up to large levels, we buy holdings in very low-cost index ETFs to hedge our cash position while we are waiting to identify the next stock to buy."

However, the manager does not believe ETFs represent an investment opportunity for the fund range, which seeks to offer clients a concentrated portfolio where "every holding can make a difference".

"The moment you start using ETFs as a long-term investment position, you are bringing in individual positions within those ETFs that are not going to make a difference."