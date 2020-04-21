The UK sectors benefiting from 'accelerated' long-term trends

While a global crisis in which large swathes of the world's population have been locked down will, inevitably, leave some companies floundering, others are likely to emerge stronger than before.

There are sectors already benefiting, as the crisis accelerates a number of long-term growth trends in technology.

A huge increase in working from home is driving greater demand for cloud-based business software services such as video calls, while the shuttering of many high street shops is adding momentum to the growth of ecommerce.

In other sectors, there will be no escaping short-term pain, but robust companies, with a healthy balance sheet and a strong competitive edge, are likely to weather the storm.

Covid-19 is 'bump in the road' for sustainable energy sector

As competitors struggle, these companies should emerge in good shape, with some benefiting from a greater demand than ever for their products and services.

Rentokil Initial, which is the world's leading commercial hygiene services provider, is a good example. When businesses begin to return to normality, we anticipate a greater focus, and increased spending, on hygiene and pest control, with Rentokil well positioned to reap the benefits.

The disruption brought by Covid-19 is also likely to mean changes to supply chains, as companies seek to avoid any repeat of the impact of China's shutdown.

This repositioning will, we believe, be good news for Intertek, a global leader in the testing of products and services, which can assess whether potential new suppliers meet quality benchmarks.

The sharp falls in equity markets mean quality companies like these now look much better value than they did in January.

What impact will Covid-19 have on the biotech sector?

In many cases, the fall in a company's share price appears to have gone beyond what can reasonably be expected to be the hit to their earnings.

The difficulty in quantifying that impact is one factor weighing heavily on markets, as uncertainty reigns about the economic impact of the crisis.

There are concerns too about whether the experience will change consumer behaviour for the long term, affecting spending on things like restaurants and travel.

It is worth remembering though that normal life and business are not over, they have merely been suspended for a time, and steep share price falls have created attractive opportunities for the patient investor.

Richard Hallett is investment manager of the Marlborough Multi-Cap Growth fund

Bull points

• Opportunities to buy quality UK companies at significantly lower valuations

• Established long-term growth trends in technology have accelerated in areas such as ecommerce and cloud-based services

Bear points

• Crisis measures have almost entirely halted trading in sectors such as travel, leisure and some areas of retail

• Lockdown could change consumer behaviour for the long term, for example, reducing spending on restaurants, travel and fast fashion