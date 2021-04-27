sovereign debt

Who will grasp the nettle? A change of approach is needed to resolve Venezuela's crises

Emerging markets

Humanitarian disaster and political issues need fixing

clock 27 April 2021 • 4 min read
UK Government borrowed extra $589bn in 2020 to run the world's largest budget deficit during the pandemic

Bonds

‘Borrowing was the right call’, according to Janus Henderson Sovereign Debt Index

clock 19 April 2021 • 2 min read
ETF inclusion in IA sectors set for April 2021 as Global Bonds sectors splits

Funds

Follows indefinite delay from Q1 2020

clock 18 December 2020 •
iShares launches its first sustainable government bond ETF

ESG

European Monetary Union countries

clock 05 October 2020 •
Downside protection amid 'gloomy economists' and irrational markets

Multi-asset

While coming within a whisker of calling the low for the S&P 500, it is fruitless attempting to call short-term market moves.

clock 04 May 2020 •
Carmignac hires portfolio adviser from Edmond de Rothschild

People moves

Joins strategic investment committee

clock 11 July 2019 •
"Worrying" debt trends: Is Italy the new Greece?

Markets

EU to open an Excessive Deficit Procedure for Italy

clock 06 June 2019 •
Falling angels or Italian debt: Which BBB markets to avoid?

Bonds

Investment grade market in focus

clock 12 March 2019 •
M&G's Calich adds to 'appealing' Chinese corporate bond exposure

Emerging markets

US interest rate rises, international trade tensions and local currency volatility have remained key concerns in emerging markets (EM).

clock 22 October 2018 •
Mexican elections 2018: Fund managers reveal their key predictions

Emerging markets

Assessing the impact of a possible AMLO win

clock 28 June 2018 •
