ETF inclusion in IA sectors set for April 2021 as Global Bonds sectors splits

Exchange-trade funds are set to enter the Investment Association's (IA) sectors from 19 April 2021, the same date the IA Global Bonds sector will be split into 14 new segments.

The inclusion of ETFs was originally due to occur in Q1 2020. However, back in February, it was revealed the IA had delayed it indefinitely, following concerns that the influx of ETFs may alter the profile of a number of sectors significantly.

Once this transition is completed, the IA sectors will contain more than 4,000 funds split across 52 individual sectors, although only physically replicated ETFs are eligible for inclusion in its sectors.

Had the IA Global Bonds sector remain unchanged, the inclusion of ETFs would have seen the number of funds residing in it increase by more than 50%.

As of April, the sector will become 14 separate groups, with four across sovereign debt, three in credit, three mixed bond sectors, three high yield ones and a specialist bond sector.

The new sovereign debt sectors will be; USD Government Bond, EUR Government Bond, Global Government Bond and Global Inflation Linked Bond, while the credit sectors include USD Corporate Bond, EUR Corporate Bond and Global Corporate Bond.

The remaining half of the new sectors will include USD Mixed Bond, EUR Mixed Bond, Global Mixed Bond, USD High Yield Bond, EUR High Yield Bond, Global High Yield Bond and a Specialist Bond sector, which is any bond fund that invests at least 80% in bond securities, but does not qualify for any of the other 13 sectors.

Jonathan Lipkin, director for policy, strategy and research at the IA, said: "We continually monitor the fund market to ensure all IA sectors reflect the wide range of products the investment management industry has to offer UK savers. Including ETFs within the IA sectors will help investors more easily find and compare the full range of investment funds available to them.

"As part of the process to include ETFs, we are also reviewing the overall structure of the IA sectors. The division of the Global Bonds sector from April next year will ensure savers are better able to make like-for-like comparisons when choosing their investments."