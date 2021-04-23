Somerset Capital
Emerging markets investment
Somerset Capital was founded by Edward Robertson, Dominic Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg in 2007 as an investment management firm focusing on global emerging markets. The firm has $8.4bn under management (as of 3 August 2018), with 49 members of staff including 19 investment managers and analysts based in London and Singapore.
Edward Lam: The biggest problem in emerging markets right now is finding something to sell
Edward Lam, lead manager of the Somerset Emerging Markets Dividend Growth fund, takes a closer look at whether EMs can keep up their impressive run.
Managers To Watch: Ten young fund managers reveal their career inspirations
It can be a tricky time finding your feet in the fund management industry, but here ten younger fund managers reveal who inspired them, whether that is taking their first steps into the industry or making the transition from analyst to money manager....
