Somerset Capital appoints new CEO as co-founder becomes government minister

Robert Diggle has been promoted from chief operating officer in a move Somerset said was triggered by Johnson's government appointment.

Johnson has been made minister of state jointly in the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office. The notice was published on the government website early on Sunday (2 October) morning.

Along with the new role, Johnson has been made a life peer and will sit in the House of Lords.

Johnson's government ambitions had been rumoured in recent weeks, along with potential plans to sell the business he co-founded with the current business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg.

In a statement released today (3 October), Oliver Crawley, partner at Somerset Capital Management, said: "In respect to Dominic Johnson's new role, we have key person succession plans in all areas of the business, so were well prepared for Robert Diggle to become CEO."

He added that the company's two founders are "no longer involved in the day-to-day running of Somerset" and the company was now focused on "re-organising our capital structure" to allow for an ownership "that is focused on incentivising the next generation of talent in the business".

Crawley said that any steps taken by the firm would be "driven by what is in the best interests of our clients".