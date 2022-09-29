Somerset boss set for minister job as L&G's Wilson turns down role - reports

Johnson has been a non-executive at the Department for International trade since November 2020

Wilson was appointed group chief executive of Legal & General in 2012 after joining the firm as chief financial officer in 2009. He was knighted for finance and regional development in the 2022 New Year's Honours List.

According to The Times, Wilson had been "the frontrunner" for the ministerial role, however, he decided to stay in his current position.

As a result, Johnson now looks likely to be appointed. Johnson has been a non-executive at the Department for International Trade since November 2020. He set up Somerset, an emerging markets specialist, which runs about $5bn, with business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg 15 years ago.

Somerset Capital declined to comment and added that Johnson was overseas and therefore unable to comment.

Last week (22 September) reports emerged that Johnson was exploring options to sell the firm amid his plans to move into politics. The reports stated that he will be replaced by current chief operating officer Robert Diggle.

The minister of investment is a joint role between the Department for International Trade and the Number 10 unit. It was established to "ensure the UK's approach to investment comes from the very top of government," according to the office's website.

The role, which is charged with boosting investment from overseas, was previously held by Lord Grimstone of Boscobel, the former chairman of Barclays Bank and Standard Life Aberdeen. He stepped down after Boris Johnson's resignation.

Legal & General and the Office for Investment have been contacted for comment.