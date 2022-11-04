Somerset Capital co-founder Dominic Johnson sacked as minister after 26 days

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss appointed Johnson to unpaid roles as a minister at the Department for International Trade and the Cabinet Office on 2 October. He was also made a lifetime Conservative peer, becoming Lord Johnson of Lainston.

However, as Rishi Sunak took office and made his own ministerial appointment, Johnson left the government on Friday 28 October. He is still able to retain his lifetime House of Lords peerage.

Lord Johnson was vice-chairman of the Conservative Party between 2016 and 2019, and has donated more than £250,000 to the party since 2014.

He founded the $5bn emerging markets specialist Somerset Capital in 2007 with Jacob Rees-Mogg, who quit the government himself when Sunak took over on 25 October.

When Johnson was appointed in October, Oliver Crawley, a partner at the firm, announced that chief operating officer Robert Diggle would take over as CEO.

He added the company's two founders are "no longer involved in the day-to-day running of Somerset" and the company was now focused on re-organising its capital structure to allow for an ownership "focused on incentivising the next generation of talent in the business".

Before Johnson's ministerial appointment, there had been reports about a potential sale of the company, with a management buyout or merger potentially on the cards.