Somerset hires ex-RWC head of China Min Chen

Somerset Capital said it was mulling opening an office in China

Somerset Capital Management has hired former head of China at RWC Partners Min Chen and will launch a China fund into the UK market next year, as it mulls opening an office in China.

Chen joins Somerset alongside analyst Lilian Tai from Dymon Asia and will take the Prospect View China fund to the firm.

Chen had joined Dymon Asia in 2018, after leaving RWC having worked there since 2015. He joined from hedge fund Everest Capital, where he was managing director and worked with Tai.

The Prospect fund is domiciled in the Cayman Islands and available for Asian and US investors, but Somerset said it would launch at least one fund for UK and European investors for Chen.

Chen will continue to manage the fund alongside Somerset's senior China analyst David Heng, supported by Tai and Jovan Yeow, who joined the firm from Capital Group in February.

Chen said it was "very important" that his team and fund "joined an emerging markets specialist with an investment philosophy and approach that complemented our own, which is exactly what Somerset Capital offers".

"China provides tremendous growth opportunities in a variety of sectors. It is our mission to adopt stringent bottom-up analysis, with high ESG standards, to find truly high-quality companies that will help our investors achieve attractive and sustainable returns in the long term," he added.

Somerset CEO and founding partner Dominic Johnson, noted that growing its specialist capabilities in China has been a key priority for it in 2020.

He explained: "Min and Lilian are a welcome addition to David Heng and the existing China-focused team. Their approach is centred on risk management, long-term sustainable investing and generating returns by looking beyond the mega caps, which fits perfectly with our own investment philosophy.

"The opportunities for bottom-up stockpickers in China are significant, but it remains a large underweight for many international investors who are understandably wary of the ongoing trade war and some of China's other challenges, such as corporate governance.

"Understanding ESG risk will be absolutely essential in identifying the future long-term winners and losers in China, and Min and Lilian's expertise in this area will be invaluable to the team."

Timothy Hay, Somerset's CEO of Asia, said the team hire was a direct response to increased client demand, with China expected to become a standalone position within asset allocation models.

"The Prospect View China Fund is an important step in the expansion of our Asia business, with more China-focused funds expected to be launched in the years ahead," said Hay.

"Whilst we are exploring the possibility of launching an onshore office in China, the core of our Asian operations will always be in Singapore and we are delighted to welcome Min Chen and Lilian Tai to our business in this global hub of capital."

The double hire comes just weeks after Somerset announced it had acquired Liontrust's Asian Income team headed by Mark Williams. The firm also re-hired analyst Fergus Argyle from Mobius Capital Partners last week.

Chen and Tai will be based in Somerset's Singapore office.