Downing re-opens MacKenzie's UK Micro-Cap Growth fund
Soft-closed in June 2017
GSAM soft closes £500m small-cap equity portfolio
Remains open to existing investors
Neuberger Berman to hard close China Equity fund
Approaching $1.5bn capacity limit
HSBC GAM re-opens frontier markets fund
Closed after assets peaked at $800m in 2014
Columbia Threadneedle monitors capacity in £1.5bn Credit Opportunities fund
Grown AUM from £819m last year
FCA warns of asset manager failings on closet trackers and soft closed funds
Thematic review showed most funds correctly marketed
Barings soft closes £1.5bn Europe Select fund
Assets surpasssed £1.5bn
Morgan Stanley IM re-opens Global Brands fund
Capacity available after three years
Hermes raises investment limit on soft-closed Asia ex-Japan fund
Daily limit raised to $10m
R&M soft closes Rodrigs' UK smaller companies fund
River & Mercantile Asset Management is soft closing Philip Rodrigs' UK Equity Smaller Companies fund following strong inflows during the past year.
TwentyFour AM to restrict inflows into Dynamic Bond fund
TwentyFour Asset Management is moving to stem flows in to its Dynamic Bond fund as assets approach £750m, Investment Week can reveal.
BNY Mellon soft-closes two absolute return funds
BNY Mellon has moved to soft-close two of its popular absolute return vehicles - including an Insight product - after inflows soared in recent months.
Alken soft-closes long/short Europe fund after strong inflows
Alken Asset Management has soft-closed Nicholas Walewski's Absolute Return Europe fund after the strategy experienced significant inflows.
Majedie closes Tortoise fund to existing investors
Majedie Asset Management has shut its Tortoise equity long/short fund to existing investors after the vehicle reached its capacity limit, Investment Week can reveal.
Miton to soft-close Williams' Multi Cap Income fund
Miton Asset Management is to soft-close the Miton UK Multi Cap Income fund at the end of the month following strong inflows.
Prusik IM soft-closes Manners' small-cap Asia fund
Prusik Investment Management has soft-closed its Asian Smaller Companies fund at $160m.
Aberdeen's Gilbert: No capacity constraints on Asia Pac funds
Martin Gilbert, chief executive of Aberdeen Asset Management, said there are currently no capacity constraints on the group's Asia Pacific funds, despite previously suggesting they will soon be soft-closed.
Goldman Sachs AM soft-closes Next 11 fund
Goldman Sachs Asset Management has soft-closed its N-11 Equity Portfolio less than three years after launch, as assets in the strategy swelled beyond $1.7bn (£1.1bn).
Prusik soft-closes top-performing Asian Income fund
Prusik has soft-closed the class 2 shares of its Asian Equity Income fund and hard closed the class 1 shares as it restricts capacity to preserve performance.
Henderson to soft-close UK Absolute Return funds
Henderson is to soft-close Ben Wallace and Luke Newman's Henderson UK Absolute Return OEIC and Henderson Gartmore UK Absolute Return SICAV.