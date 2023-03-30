JPMAM US Smaller Companies fund reopens for new subscriptions

The fund had been soft-closed twice, as the firm first introduced restrictions on the Ucits version of the strategy in 2017 and was reopened in June 2020.

Managed by the trio of Don San Jose, Jon Brachle and Daniel Percella, the AUM of the equity strategy peaked at $2.07bn in April 2021. It now holds just over $1bn.

The JPM US Smaller Companies fund has returned 60.4% in the last three years, while the Equity - Small Cap USA sector is up 62% over the same period, according to data from FE fundinfo. Over the last year, the strategy ranks 14 out of 53 in its sector.