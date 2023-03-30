JPMAM US Smaller Companies fund reopens for new subscriptions

Follows soft close at the end of 2020

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The fund had been soft-closed twice, as the firm first introduced restrictions on the Ucits version of the strategy in 2017 and was reopened in June 2020.
Image:

The fund had been soft-closed twice, as the firm first introduced restrictions on the Ucits version of the strategy in 2017 and was reopened in June 2020.

JP Morgan Asset Management’s US Smaller Companies fund has reopened for new subscriptions after it soft closed the fund at the end of 2020, when it held $1.47bn in assets under management.

The fund had been soft-closed twice, as the firm first introduced restrictions on the Ucits version of the strategy in 2017 and was reopened in June 2020.

BlackRock's head of multi-asset income investing to depart

Managed by the trio of Don San Jose, Jon Brachle and Daniel Percella, the AUM of the equity strategy peaked at $2.07bn in April 2021. It now holds just over $1bn. 

The JPM US Smaller Companies fund has returned 60.4% in the last three years, while the Equity - Small Cap USA sector is up 62% over the same period, according to data from FE fundinfo. Over the last year, the strategy ranks 14 out of 53 in its sector.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

BlackRock's head of multi-asset income investing to depart

Fidelity Japan trust sees 24.3% NAV drop as growth sell-off bites

More on Funds

The Climate+ LTAF will invest across four long-term themes, namely climate mitigation, climate adaption, biodiversity/natural capital and social vulnerabilities.
Funds

Schroders Capital unveils UK's first LTAF

Climate+ LTAF

Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 March 2023 • 2 min read
Fund managers are leveraging scale and their brand to 'raise capital directly from high-net-worth individuals'
Funds

Managers increasingly look towards private wealth for capital raising

Private capital ‘challenging’

Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 March 2023 • 2 min read
The fund's strategic review is still ongoing and an update will be given to shareholders within the next two months.
Funds

US Solar fund suffers slight drop in NAV

Strategic review pending

Cristian Angeloni
clock 27 March 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Schroders Capital unveils UK's first LTAF

29 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

Jeremy Hunt: Now is the right time to review ring-fencing regulations

29 March 2023 • 5 min read
03

UBS brings back former CEO following Credit Suisse takeover

29 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of climate-focused funds

29 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

FCA's Rathi defends UK listings regime

29 March 2023 • 4 min read
06

Bloomberg launches SFDR dashboard to align portfolios with key ESG indicators

29 March 2023 • 1 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot