Pictet AM soft closes Global Environmental Opps as assets swell to €7.5bn

The fund has been closed to "protect the alpha for existing investors"

Pictet Asset Management has soft closed its Global Environmental Opportunities fund to new retail and wholesale investors after the vehicle saw inflows of more than €4bn in 2020.

The €7.5bn AUM fund's soft close, which excludes existing investors and allows for further institutional flows, has been implemented to "protect the alpha for existing investors", Pictet said.

Sustainable investment leaders interview: Pictet's Borremans on why balance in ESG reporting is needed to 'show the fuller picture'

Launched in 2010, Pictet Global Environmental Opportunities is co-managed by Gabriel Micheli, Luciano Diana and Yi Du.

The fund's assets have grown substantially in the past year, ballooning from around €2.2bn at the bottom of the coronavirus-related sell-off of March last year, to more than €7.5bn as of 19 March 2021.

A Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV, the fund seeks capital growth by investing in companies that are active along the environmental value chain, such as in services, infrastructure, technology and resources related to environmental sustainability.

The fund has returned 55.6%, 53.7% and 100% over one, three and five years respectively, according to data from FE fundinfo. Peers in the IA Global sector have averaged a return of 56.1%, 40.8% and 72.4% over the same periods respectively.

A Pictet spokesperson pointed to "heightened interest in environmentally focused funds as investors increasingly allocate to ESG themes" throughout 2020, with the firm seeing "strong inflows" into both Global Environmental Opportunities and its Clean Energy vehicle.

They added: "Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities, has seen over €4bn of net-inflows since the start of 2020.

"The fund is now soft-closed to new retail or wholesale investors, while existing investors can still invest. However, some capacity is reserved in the strategy for institutional investors, where the client investment decision making process is taken over a longer time-frame.

"Pictet Asset Management's approach is to soft close funds before capacity is exceeded in order to protect the alpha for existing investors. Factors that determine soft-closure include: liquidity, resources, investment style and alpha generation."

Aiming for zero: Europe raises its clean energy game

Commenting on the decision, head of impact investing at EQ Investors Damien Lardoux said he was "not overly surprised" given the "huge influx of money" into sustainable funds last year, adding it is a "wise decision for larger funds to protect investors' interests".

"We all know what has happened in the past with funds that became too big and either underperformed or encountered liquidity issues," he added.