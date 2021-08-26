ADVERTISEMENT

Morningstar welcomes soft closure of JP Morgan Equity Income

Retains gold and silver ratings

James Baxter-Derrington
clock 26 August 2021 • 1 min read
JP Morgan Equity Income will close to new investors on 30 September 2021
Morningstar has welcomed the soft closure of the $48bn JP Morgan US Equity Income fund, which will close to new investors on 30 September 2021, according to an SEC filing.

Analyst Claire Butz described the closure as "welcome" and stated the strategy would retain its Morningstar analyst ratings of gold and silver.

She noted inflows to the fund had continued at pace, recording $3.3bn in 2020 and more than $4bn in assets from the start of the year to July 2021.

JP Morgan American trust ditches stocks on ESG concerns

Butz described lead manager Clare Hart as "an industry veteran with an impressive track record", who has managed to outperform the index and sector since she joined in 2008.

"Since [Hart] came aboard this strategy in August 2008 through July 2021, the institutional shares have gained an annualised 9.9% versus the Russell 1000 Value index's 8.7% and typical peer's 7.9%," she explained.

"Lower volatility and greater protection in market drawdowns have resulted in even more impressive risk-adjusted results."

Gresham House bolsters strategic equity team with investment manager duo

Jackson Hole predictions: Tapering without the tantrum

