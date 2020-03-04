SMEs
The Asian investment opportunities resilient to a slowdown
Macroeconomic factors in Asia including the US-China trade war, Hong Kong’s political unrest and India tackling an economic slowdown, are likely to remain impediments to growth in 2020.
Long-term income opportunities in UK micro caps
The London IPO market has been subdued since the second half of 2018, as a result of increased market volatility.
Is the VCT industry fulfilling its purpose?
Trade wars: Will it be a Happy New Year for China-focused investment companies?
How are companies weathering trade war storms?
Half of UK growth businesses back second Brexit referendum
Demystifying platform lending
IA's Cummings urges 'predictability' from government as asset managers eye infrastructure opportunities
Time to give proper support to boutiques as a force for change
NCI calls on government to extend SME advantages to boutique asset managers
Emerging Markets Diary: Views on the ground in China, India and Russia
Geoffrey Wong, head of emerging markets at UBS Asset Management, looks at the latest developments in three key emerging markets.
Opinion: The big issues with 'absolute return funds'
I am an advocate of the principle of 'keeping it simple', writes Peter Elston, CIO of Seneca Investment Managers.
With the big picture so uncertain, is it time to focus on smaller companies?
For most of the past decade, markets have operated in the shadow of geopolitical and macroeconomic storm clouds, writes Ken Wotton, manager of the Wood Street Microcap Investment fund.
Woodford IM and L&G back venture to 'supercharge' growth in UK digital start-ups
The success of German 'Mittelstand'
UK divi growth on track to be zero in 2016
These are hazardous times for investors in the UK, particularly those seeking sustainable income, writes Saracen's Scott McKenzie.
Should investors have backed Brazil's SMEs instead of commodity giants?
Richard Plaskett, client director in J.P. Morgan Asset Management's investment trust team, argues the case for investing in SMEs in Brazil to secure long-term growth opportunities.
Finding value in the 'elevated' small-cap sector
Finding under-valued smaller stocks is often the biggest challenge for investors.
Spotlight on: Strategic private equity
Tony Dalwood, CEO of Gresham House, explains how the search for ‘new' alternative asset classes has seen investors turn to a hybrid approach uniting private strategies and public markets
Are SME bonds a good alternative to eurozone debt?
With SME corporations the most starved of access to credit across UK business, Chris Maule, CEO of UK Bond Network, explains how investors are able to access attractive and secured yields through SME bonds
Contrarian: The alternative asset class creating a quiet revolution
How can we fund Britain's 'gazelles'?
VCTs: Investment trusts with tax breaks?
In the first of a series of articles on VCTs, Jack Rose, business development director for tax products at LGBR Capital, explores how VCTs work and what they can offer different types of investors
SME lender plans alternative finance trust launch
GLI Finance is considering the launch of a trust investing in a portfolio of loans with a "high single digit" yield target.
The Contrarian Investor: W(r)onga message
The Contrarian Investor: Is P2P the next big opportunity?
