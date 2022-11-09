It means the new total cost of investing in the five fund range, including both fund fee and platform charge, will fall to 0.55% from 0.65% | Credit: NatWest Group

Between now and 2030 more than 40,000 new small and medium enterprises are needed across a variety of key sectors such as renewables, energy efficiency and electric vehicle charging if the UK is to get on track to meet its net zero ambitions.

That is the conclusion of new research today from NatWest, which seeks to explore the huge economic opportunities the net zero transition will create for the thousands of smaller businesses set to install and maintain heat pumps and solar panels, undertake green building upgrades and service the UK's growing fleet of electric vehicles, alongside myriad other tasks.

Overall, it could open up a huge £175bn revenue opportunity for the UK economy from the vast numbers of new SMEs needed to build the foundations for the net zero transition in the 2020s, the research estimates, adding that this new wave of firms are set to create 260,000 new jobs.

Some of the leading sectors where new business will be required to help drive the drive the transition include fitting insulation in the UK's 30 million homes, which are among some of the least energy efficient in Europe, as well as building infrastructure to support the huge growth expected in wind power, solar energy and electric vehicles over the coming years, according to the research.

Published to coincide with the COP27 Climate Summit in Egypt, the report argues that the business case for decarbonisation continues to strengthen, particularly in response to soaring fossil fuel prices and tightening emissions commitments and regulations.

As such, it argues that many decarbonisation investments - such as building energy efficiency measures, renewable energy, and EV chargers - are starting to make considerably more financial sense for domestic and business customers, thereby increasing the need for traders and businesses to provide these much-needed green services and infrastructure.

Alison Rose, NatWest CEO, said that while the UK economy - including SMEs - faced a challenging period in the face of a looming recession, the case for investing in net zero products and services was in fact improving due to the cost savings that result from curbing exposure to expensive fossil fuel energy.

"The imperative to tackle climate change - still the biggest single issue facing humanity - is more pressing than ever," she said. "But in the context of a turbulent macroeconomic environment, with the prospect of a recession in the UK, and the increase cost of living due to rising prices, SMEs face tighter case flows and fears for the future of their business.

"Yet against this backdrop, we find that SMEs in the UK are well placed and pivotal to drive the next decade of decarbonisation in the UK, and to harness growing revenue opportunities. This creates opportunities for business of all shapes and sizes, and at NatWest we will do everything we can to help businesses access that opportunity."

SMEs, the research calculates, could contribute up to 50% of the UK's target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 68% below 1990 levels, in line with the overarching Paris Agreement goal to limit average global temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

The report also highlights that the net zero transition is set to present a huge export opportunity for UK firms. The investment requirements to slash emissions across Europe in the next ten years are expected to be around five times the size of investments needed in the UK, while globally the requirements are set to be around 30 times greater, according to the research.

The report also found that UK SMEs already export nearly £200bn of products and services today, including in many sectors critical to decarbonisation, such as chemicals, electrical equipment and low carbon services.

As a result, it argues that SMEs that successfully export low-carbon products and services will be selling into growing global markets over the coming decade.

Commenting on the findings, Nicholas Stern said that every government and business globally "should be focussed on the investments and innovation required to reach net zero as quickly as possible".

"There are big opportunities for SMEs to break into other markets with low-carbon offerings and to make their mark the larger decarbonisation challenge," he said. "The additional revenue that could be unlocked, both locally and abroad, for SMEs could not only create jobs, but also grow the whole UK economy and contribute to the development of historically underdeveloped nations."