Andrew Tan: Accessing opportunities in Asia Pacific private debt

We believe this has the potential of offering opportunities for investors looking for higher yields and protection from interest rate risk.

The Asia Pacific region is home to around 150 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). However, they are underserved by lenders due to regulatory changes and only benefit from approximately 20% of all bank lending.

Private debt is starting to gain traction in the region. In 2020, the Asia Pacific private debt assets under management totalled $65.6bn, compared to $595.6bn in the US and $289.5bn in Europe.

Overall, there has been a 15% per annum growth rate in private debt AUM since 2014.

We expect this trend to continue and for growth to pick up further, similar to the pattern in Europe and the US.

Post-pandemic financing need

A joint report released in 2017 by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and SME Finance Forum estimated that SMEs in Asia face a funding gap of around $2trn, a sum that is likely to increase due to the global pandemic.

In the middle market (for instance companies with EBITDA of $5m-50m) there is a reduction of risk appetite by banks to make new loans to middle-market companies along with an increased willingness to dispose of existing non-core, middle-market loans.

This is where private debt from alternative lenders comes in with the ability to provide term financing in the two- to five-year tenor range to help these companies reach their growth potential.

There is a raft of opportunities for specialist, middle-market lenders as, in our view there is less competition with a greater ability to get better deal terms and covenants.

Pipelines appear healthy and there will continue to be good supply dynamics for new middle-market loans across the region.

There is also the opportunity to replace existing bank lending to SMEs where the banks are looking to exit, not for credit reasons, but due to requirements to reduce risk and increase return on risk-weighted assets.

Asia Pacific versus US and Europe

There are differences in the Asia Pacific region compared to the US and Europe. The Asia Pacific private debt market is still in the early stages of its growth trajectory.

As a result there is less competition and it is more fragmented.

Local funds are focused on specific markets while international funds, not specialised in Asia, are only looking for larger deals.

There is more covenant discipline in Asia, particularly financial covenants. Covenant-lite transactions are not usual practice.

Net leverage ratios tend to be in the 3-5x EBITDA range. The average tenor of the loan is also shorter at around two to three years, compared to five to seven years in Europe/US. CAPEX cycles are generally shorter in Asia, allowing lenders to incorporate principal amortisations into the structures.

In a nutshell, Asia Pacific is home to a large and growing middle market with a large financing gap.

Private debt is still in its early stages of growth which offers lenders the opportunity to take advantage of what is a fragmented and underserved market.

Andrew Tan is head of Asia Pacific private debt at Muzinich & Co