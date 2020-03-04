small caps

AIM stocks can diversify UK investors' income sources
The sustainability of UK equity income streams has been called into question, with underlying dividends across the market falling by almost 3% on a constant currency basis during Q3 – the worst quarterly performance for three years.

Which sectors are driving the UK economy?
With 55% of FTSE 100 dividends forecast to come from just ten companies in 2018, it is not surprising many UK equity income strategies are disproportionately invested in a relatively small number of large-cap stocks.

Miton's Jackson: Three hidden gems in the UK market
The pleasures of unearthing a new investment idea are often enhanced when the level of analyst coverage or mainstream institutional ownership is lower than average, writes Andrew Jackson, manager of the Miton UK Value Opportunities fund. 

