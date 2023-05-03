Jupiter changes benchmarks on two funds

Euro small-cap and sovereign opps fund

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read
Jupiter Asset Management has changed the benchmarks on the Jupiter Global Sovereign Opportunities fund and the Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies fund.
Image:

Jupiter Asset Management has changed the benchmarks on the Jupiter Global Sovereign Opportunities fund and the Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies fund.

Jupiter Asset Management has changed the benchmarks on its Jupiter Global Sovereign Opportunities fund and Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies fund.

These are the latest changes in Jupiter's ongoing product review process, which began back in October 2022.

Both domiciled in Luxembourg, the funds have had new benchmark allocations for different reasons.

Jupiter shutters Asia Pacific Income

The Jupiter Global Sovereign Opportunities fund previously did not use a benchmark for performance comparison purposes, but in a letter to clients, Jupiter said its investment manager had advised adding one as it "would enhance the marketing potential of the sub-fund for the best interests of the sub-fund's shareholders".

As a result, it will now be benchmarked to the US dollar-hedged Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasuries TR index.

The management said this will "provide comparison of the sub-fund's performance against government bonds, which the investment manager sees as increasingly being the element of an overall fixed-income portfolio where an allocation to the sub-fund would be made".

It added this would also give "greater clarity" to any prospective investors, as well as to existing shareholders regarding the "ongoing review and assessment of their investment".

The management stated this change would not impact the fund's current fees in any way.

Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls six funds in January

Regarding the Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies fund, its benchmark has changed ahead of its current one being disbanded.

The fund currently uses the EMIX Smaller European Companies index, but Jupiter said the index provider was ceasing publication of this benchmark from 31 July 2023.

As a result, the board, along with the management company and investment manager, have decided that from 30 June the fund will use the MSCI Europe Small Cap index as its comparator.

The management company said this would be a "suitable replacement due to its similarities with the current index", as it focused on European smaller companies and there were "no material differences in their constituents".

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

HL reports turnaround in net new business in 2023 opening months

Conduit Capital appoints new chair and deputy CEO

More on Funds

DIY investment platform TILLIT will publish its quarterly investment committee reports and meeting summaries as part of its best buy recommendations.
Funds

TILLIT to share best buy investment committee reports

'Rebuilding trust in the best buy list'

Laura Miller
clock 02 May 2023 • 1 min read
In August last year, abrdn outlined a consolidation programme that will see the merger or closure of over 100 funds.
Funds

abrdn merges three multi-manager funds with MyFolio range

Part of consolidation programme

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 28 April 2023 • 1 min read
Titan Asset Management’s existing fund range includes the ACUMEN portfolios and Mazarin funds, in addition to its MPS range.
Funds

Titan Asset Management launches Equity Growth fund

IFSL Titan Equity Growth fund

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 26 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Former investment trust chiefs launch distribution and investor relations firm

03 May 2023 • 2 min read
02

Liontrust acquires GAM

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
03

Scottish Mortgage makes double board hire

03 May 2023 • 1 min read
04

Schroders Capital gains FCA approval for renewables and energy transition LTAF

04 May 2023 • 1 min read
05

IW reveals nominees for Women in Investment Awards 2023

28 April 2023 • 20 min read
06

'Spectre of significant restructuring' sees abrdn trust ousted from Numis Securities 'buy' list

04 May 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot