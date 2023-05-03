Jupiter changes benchmarks on two funds

Jupiter Asset Management has changed the benchmarks on the Jupiter Global Sovereign Opportunities fund and the Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies fund.

These are the latest changes in Jupiter's ongoing product review process, which began back in October 2022.

Both domiciled in Luxembourg, the funds have had new benchmark allocations for different reasons.

The Jupiter Global Sovereign Opportunities fund previously did not use a benchmark for performance comparison purposes, but in a letter to clients, Jupiter said its investment manager had advised adding one as it "would enhance the marketing potential of the sub-fund for the best interests of the sub-fund's shareholders".

As a result, it will now be benchmarked to the US dollar-hedged Bloomberg Global Aggregate Treasuries TR index.

The management said this will "provide comparison of the sub-fund's performance against government bonds, which the investment manager sees as increasingly being the element of an overall fixed-income portfolio where an allocation to the sub-fund would be made".

It added this would also give "greater clarity" to any prospective investors, as well as to existing shareholders regarding the "ongoing review and assessment of their investment".

The management stated this change would not impact the fund's current fees in any way.

Regarding the Jupiter Pan European Smaller Companies fund, its benchmark has changed ahead of its current one being disbanded.

The fund currently uses the EMIX Smaller European Companies index, but Jupiter said the index provider was ceasing publication of this benchmark from 31 July 2023.

As a result, the board, along with the management company and investment manager, have decided that from 30 June the fund will use the MSCI Europe Small Cap index as its comparator.

The management company said this would be a "suitable replacement due to its similarities with the current index", as it focused on European smaller companies and there were "no material differences in their constituents".