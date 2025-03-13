Jupiter shuts down Mark Heslop and Philip Macartney's Pan European Smaller Companies fund

Jupiter Asset Management is shutting down its Pan European Smaller Companies fund, five years after its launch.
According to a letter sent to clients, Jupiter has elected to close the Luxembourg domiciled fund, launched in February 2020, after its assets under management had fallen to around €16m. As a result, the company concluded that it did not expect the mandate to "attract significant future inflows in the short to medium term" and liquidating the fund was therefore "in the best interest of shareholders". Jupiter outflows surge to £10.3bn amid value desk redemptions This closure follows the pattern and rationale of Jupiter's recent fund axings, as it continues to move through its long t...
