Five reasons why contrarian small-caps are primed to generate big returns

Smaller companies often have more focused business operations, higher returns on capital and are better able to participate in structural market changes. At present there are several compelling reasons why smaller companies are primed to shine.

1. Return of the size premium

Smaller companies normally deliver better long-term returns than larger ones. The 'size premium' was identified in 1993 by Nobel prize-winning researchers Fama and French who found Small Minus Big (SMB) to be a key factor (alongside value) in explaining stock market outperformance

The three decades since show a similar story across global markets. Although small-cap outperformance reversed during the 1990s it returned following the bursting of the IT bubble.

During the 2008 global financial crisis, smaller companies suffered more than larger ones but then rebounded more quickly and have outperformed since.

Source: MSCI

2. Valuations highly attractive

Global small-caps have continued to outperform in 2023 but remain valued at bargain prices. In the US, for example, the Russell 2000 Index of smaller companies currently trades around 13% below its long-term average.

Prices look even cheaper relative to large-caps. Smaller companies have traded at a premium to larger ones for long periods but are currently 30% cheaper in the US - a discount akin to the IT bubble that has historically been followed by annualised returns of 12% over the next decade, 4% greater than the Russell 1000 index of larger companies.

Valuations outside of the US are even more compelling and the opportunity set continues to grow in places like Japan, Korea and Europe where stocks are trading well below 30-year averages.

Another benefit of such big discounts is the possibility of smaller companies being acquired by competitors, larger consolidators or private equity at a generous share price premium.

3. Increasingly below-the-radar

The rise of passive investing has helped push large-cap valuations higher but also increased inefficiencies at the smaller end of the market which skilled stock pickers can exploit.

Most indices are market-cap weighted meaning the funds tracking them are naturally tilted towards the largest stocks; the average company size in the global index, for example, is over $20bn.

Larger active funds also avoid smaller companies - as do 'closet indexers' - meaning they are covered by increasingly fewer analysts. A lack of information and liquidity creates opportunities for investors prepared to do their own research.

Further possibilities can come from special situations, for example companies spinning off business units or assets to ill-informed shareholders who then sell the often-undervalued shares.

4. Cyclical tailwinds may be building

Smaller companies' revenues may be more cyclical and with the market anticipating a recession, fears of economic slowdown have disproportionately hit their valuations. This has been compounded by the perception that large-caps generally have greater pricing power to navigate rising inflation.

With inflation peaking and hopes for a softer economic landing rising, smaller companies have flourished.

They tend to do better than larger firms on entering recession as they can cut costs and inventories more easily, and then rebuild more quickly as the economy recovers.

This is reflected in small-caps outperforming large-caps in each of the last six US recessions since 1980, delivering superior returns into and throughout the recovery phase of the economic cycle.

Last year's market sell-off has also seen many large and mid-cap companies fall into the small-cap rankings, triggering index expulsion and forced selling by passive investors.

Similar downgrades have historically given a further boost to small-cap returns as these 'fallen angels' are generally value companies in sectors like industrials, materials and financial services that tend to outperform during economic recovery.

5. Driving the green transition

Small-caps can also offer environmental benefits despite being frequently overlooked in the rise of sustainable investing.

ESG ratings are guided by disclosure and biased towards larger companies with greater resources to provide sustainability data and reporting.

This subsequently tilts ESG funds towards large-caps, creating further market inefficiencies that can be exploited.

Despite being ignored by rating agencies, small-caps are often making huge strides in ESG and playing an important role in the green transition, for example by developing environmental solutions and low-carbon technologies.

This can have also have financial benefits by triggering a share price re-rating once their 'green premium' is understood by the market.

To conclude, the uncertain economic outlook represents a challenging environment for companies of all sizes.

Jonas Edholm is portfolio manager at SKAGEN Funds