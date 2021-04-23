SLA
Standard Life Aberdeen set for name change in Phoenix deal - reports
Name change not set to take place immediately
SLA CEO to sell Parmenion in ongoing bid to 'simplify' business - reports
Bird puts restructure plans into action
Martin Gilbert joins board of Saranac Partners
Appointed non-exec director
SLA's global distribution head Fleming to leave firm
Following a 'leadership review'
Martin Gilbert appointed chair of Toscafund
Retiring from SLA's board in May
Standard Life Aberdeen committed to final dividend payout
Put to shareholder vote at AGM next month
ASI co-head of multi-manager strategies Millard departs
After five years with the firm
Martin Gilbert to become chair of digital bank Revolut - reports
Martin Gilbert is set to take on the role of chairman at digital bank Revolut, as the company prepares for a new round of fundraising, according to reports.
SLA appoints Noel Butwell as CEO of savings business
Reporting to Martin Gilbert
SLA confirms ongoing acquisition of Grant Thornton advisory arm
34 financial planners to join 1825
Ex-BNY Mellon distribution head McCarthy joins SLA
Newly created role
BNY Mellon IM hires ex-ASI Michael Beveridge
Head of UK intermediary distribution
Update: Goldman Sachs AM becomes fourth bidder for Lloyds contract
Previously managed by Standard Life Aberdeen