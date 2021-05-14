AssetCo to acquire Saracen Fund Managers in £2.8m deal

AssetCo has proposed an acquisition of Edinburgh-based firm Saracen Fund Managers for £2.8m.

The purchase of the firm, which would mark AssetCo's first 100% acquisition, comes three months after it took a 5.9% strategic stake in River & Mercantile.

It has been targeted by the firm because it believes there are "significant opportunities to enhance the distribution and appeal of Saracen's existing funds" and to "widen the funds offered by Saracen", according to an announcement on the London Stock Exchange this morning (14 May). It added that Saracen will provide the opportunity for AssetCo to purchase an FCA-regulated entity and the associated authorisations.

Saracen, which currently has £120m of assets under management, will retain its existing brand and continue to operate from Edinburgh following the completion. Its five full-time employees - which include former chair of Brewin Dolphin Jamie Matheson, CEO and fund manager Graham Campbell and fund managers David Clark and Bettina Edmondston - will enter new employment contracts, while directors of AssetCo Peter McKellar and Martin Gilbert will join Saracen's board.

The acquisition will lead to the issuance of 166,904 new ordinary shares of 10p each in the company and a cash balance of £664,774 which will be paid on completion.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to take place by the end of September this year.

Deputy chair and CEO of AssetCo McKellar explained Saracen is a "small fund management firm with great potential".

"Its business model, people and product offering are its key assets and are an ideal fit for AssetCo. And I am looking forward to working with Graham and the team," he said.

"Our focus will be on building on Saracen's strong foundations, particularly the experience and expertise of its management team and their investment approach. We aim to grow the business through marketing its existing funds and over time broadening its product range to continue to meet the needs of customers."

McKellar added that the proposed purchase is part of AssetCo's overall strategy of acquiring and investing in asset and wealth management businesses.

"The industry is contending with multiple structural shifts, including demographics, fee compression and a greater focus on ESG," he continued. "These are presenting challenges and opportunities for incumbent firms and we believe we can capitalise on this to help unlock value and to deliver for clients and investors."

CEO of Saracen Campbell said: "We have known Martin and Peter for some time and are excited about working with them to help grow Saracen's three existing funds and to develop the overall business.

"Importantly, the investment philosophy and team will remain the same. We believe our focus on active management and fundamental research with a long-term mindset is well placed to help investors achieve their financial goals. Our clients are supportive of this approach and we are now focused on introducing our funds to a wider range of prospective investors."

Saracen which was founded in the late 1990s, currently runs the £103m Income & Growth fund, the £14m UK Alpha fund and the £2m UK Income fund. It generated turnover of £985,364 and a loss after taxation of £15,146 for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 and, as of 31 March 2021, had net assets of £400,661.

Ben Yearsley, director of Fairview Investing, said: "This is an interesting first acquisition for AssetCo, it will undoubtedly be the first of many as Martin grows his new venture.

"The intriguing question at the moment is how or will River & Mercantile fit into the mix as Martin is NED there. Going forwards I expect more small fund management groups to be added - size and scale is so important nowadays."

Former Standard Life Aberdeen (now named Abrdn) CEO Martin Gilbert first took a stake in AssetCo, which amounted to 9.9% of the company equal to 650,000 shares, in January this year. He was named chair of the firm in a general meeting on 15 April, at the same time that former global head of private markets at Abrdn Peter McKellar was named deputy chair.

Last month, Gilbert became embroiled in a feud with his former firm who used his own stake in AssetCo to vote against his re-election to the company's board.