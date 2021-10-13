Simon Moon

Acorn shareholders back proposal enabling Unicorn UK Income fund rollover

Investment Trusts

Acorn shareholders back proposal enabling Unicorn UK Income fund rollover

Unicorn to waive fees for 12 months

clock 13 October 2021 • 2 min read
Mackersie & Moon: Simplification of Acorn Income was needed

Investment Trusts

Mackersie & Moon: Simplification of Acorn Income was needed

OEIC and trust investors to benefit

clock 17 September 2021 • 3 min read
Unicorn's UK Income positions for vaccine and Brexit boosts

UK

Unicorn's UK Income positions for vaccine and Brexit boosts

Managers praise performance amid pandemic

clock 17 February 2021 •
Artemis and Merian funds ousted from FE Investments' Approved List following 'disappointing' returns

Funds

Artemis and Merian funds ousted from FE Investments' Approved List following 'disappointing' returns

Three funds added and three removed in latest rebalance

clock 07 May 2020 •
Square Mile's funds to watch in 2020

Funds

Square Mile's funds to watch in 2020

New and promising strategies

clock 12 December 2019 •
The UK investment trusts most exposed to Brexit

Europe

The UK investment trusts most exposed to Brexit

Which products are at risk?

clock 18 September 2019 •
Trustpilot