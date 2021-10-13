Acorn shareholders back proposal enabling Unicorn UK Income fund rollover

The announcement follows a competitive process where the Unicorn UK Income fund, an open-ended fund, was chosen as the rollover fund option for Acorn Income Fund investors by the company's board.

Acorn Income share skyrockets as board recommends liquidation of trust

The open-ended fund is aligned with the investment objects of Acorn shareholders and will allow the company to retain its exposure to a UK small and mid-cap equity income portfolio.

Unicorn has agreed to waive its entry charge and management fees for the UK income fund for 12 months as Acorn shareholders chose to rollover some or all of their holdings.

The board of Acorn said that offering a rollover of assets into the UK income fund alongside a cash exit option was in the best interest of shareholders.

Chris Hutchinson, director and senior fund manager at Unicorn Asset Management, said: "The board's recommendation is another strong endorsement of the Unicorn team, its resources, and most importantly, for the long-term value that we strive to deliver for all investors."

"Throughout the process we have sought to act in the best interest of shareholders and are pleased to offer investors the option to continue investing in a strategy closely aligned with that of Acorn Income. Unicorn has been the investment advisor for the equity portfolio of Acorn Income Fund since 2000, and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to continue to manage money on behalf of the long standing and supportive shareholders of Acorn."

At the end of August, the Unicorn UK Income Fund had approximately 67% commonality with Acorn's existing smaller companies portfolio and follows the same long-term approach.

The fund currently has assets of £516m and a dividend yield of 3.7%, which is paid quarterly.

Mackersie & Moon: Simplification of Acorn Income was needed

In September, the share price of the Acorn Income investment company surged 12.4%, following the board's recommendation to liquidate the trust. Shareholders had the option to move their holdings to the Unicorn UK Income Fund.

The recommendation to liquidate the trust was due to a number of factors said the board, including the dual portfolio structure, likely future cut in dividends, historic discount to NAV and size of the company.

Fraser Mackersie and Simon Moon, fund managers of company's equity portfolio, said that the simplification of the Acorn fund was "something the trust probably needed."