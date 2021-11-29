Simon Gergel

What's in your stock-ings this year?

Investment

What's in your stock-ings this year?

May be an ideal time for UK stocks

clock 29 November 2021 • 4 min read
Providing a stabilising impact: Dividends still matter even after pandemic blues

UK

Providing a stabilising impact: Dividends still matter even after pandemic blues

Deep Dive into UK equities

clock 09 April 2021 •
Merchants Trust turns defensive to protect dividend yield record

Investment Trusts

Merchants Trust turns defensive to protect dividend yield record

Rotating towards telecoms and housing-related stocks

clock 22 February 2021 •
Brexit done, Covid-19 continues: What's next for the UK?

UK

Brexit done, Covid-19 continues: What's next for the UK?

Rebuilding faith in domestic equities

clock 08 January 2021 •
Fund managers spot recovery signs for income-paying UK equities

UK

Fund managers spot recovery signs for income-paying UK equities

Fund managers see 'signs of a tentative recovery'

clock 12 August 2020 •
Not all companies that have suspended dividends are high risk businesses

UK

Not all companies that have suspended dividends are high risk businesses

How should investors behave in the current environment? There are many studies that show high yielding shares have historically provided superior total returns compared to the broad UK market.

clock 25 June 2020 •
Bank share price falls could be an opportunity despite dividend pain, say analysts

Equities

Bank share price falls could be an opportunity despite dividend pain, say analysts

Strong capital positions

clock 01 April 2020 •
What have been managers' best and worst trades of the year?

Funds

What have been managers' best and worst trades of the year?

The stocks to remember – and the ones to forget

clock 19 December 2019 •
Allianz GI's Gergel takes profits from large caps to boost mid-cap exposure

Funds

Allianz GI's Gergel takes profits from large caps to boost mid-cap exposure

Reintroduced British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands to portfolios

clock 09 May 2019 •
Brexit clarity will release pent-up demand for UK assets

UK

Brexit clarity will release pent-up demand for UK assets

Despite two years passing since the Brexit referendum, we are still some way from knowing how the UK's relationship with the European Union (EU) will evolve in the next few months and years.

clock 25 September 2018 •
Trustpilot