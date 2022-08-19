Brunner snaps up positions in high-growth stocks previously deemed 'uninvestable'

Marcus Morris-Eyton (pictured) has supported former lead manager Matthew Tillett with the portfolio management of Brunner trust since May 2020.

Marcus Morris-Eyton, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors' equity growth team, told Investment Week that following the derating of growth stocks this year, the managers are seeing a rising number of previously ‘uninvestable stocks' - due to the elevated valuations - reach an attractive range.

One such stock is Align Technology, the American orthodontics company behind Invisalign, which is one of the global equity trust's most recent buys following the growth reversal. The managers have been making further similar trades in recent weeks, which Morris-Eyton declined to disclose.

"Align Technology is a very high-quality, high-growth business that has always been historically quite expensive, but has derated quite materially during the growth sell-off this year. That is one that we have been able to pick up as a result," he said.

"These are companies that are derated purely for macro valuation-type of reasons, rather than any deterioration in the fundamentals. That is really what we are trying to take advantage of."

Topping up beaten-down stocks

Over the last couple of months, Brunner has reduced its exposure to some of the names that have held up better during the growth reversal. This capital has been reallocated to stocks that have been beaten down for what the managers deem "unjustified reasons", but that could outperform in a recessionary environment.

"For example, some of our healthcare names have actually been much more resilient as you would expect during the sell-off," he said, adding that Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical firm, is one of the recently trimmed stocks.

"We have taken a bit of money out of those predominantly for valuation-driven reasons, and reallocated that to slightly more cyclical areas in the market, but that still have a defensive quality bias."

Some examples of stocks the trust has doubled down on recently include consumer and industrial names such as SSP and the Swedish manufacturer Atlas Copco, which Morris-Eyton said presents pockets of potential upside even during a market downturn.

"[Atlas Copco] has a great decentralised structure, stable EBIT margins over time, and a high aftermarket sales service type model," he said.

"That is exactly what you want if we do head into a recession, because you have that recurring revenue visibility that you do not have in potentially other areas of the industrial market."

Tillett's departure as lead manager

The lead manager of the Brunner investment trust Matthew Tillett stepped down from the position on 26 July. Management of the portfolio has passed to Christian Schneider, supported by Morris-Eyton and Simon Gergel, manager of Allianz's UK equity Merchants trust.

Regarding Tillett's departure, Morris-Eyton said that the day-to-day portfolio management of the trust remains "business as usual" while the team awaits the appointment of a new lead manager.

"He is a great colleague, he was a friend of mine, and a very good investor, so it is a shame to see him go, but equally, we have been able to add Simon Gergel to it, who is a great investor in his own right," he said.

"We are in the process of hiring someone to pick up Brunner, so we are not reinventing the wheel. We are keeping going with the Brunner investment philosophy and there will not be any big changes with Matthew leaving."