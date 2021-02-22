Merchants Trust turns defensive to protect dividend yield record

The Merchants Trust shifted its exposure away from cyclical stocks towards more defensive sectors in 2020 in an effort to help sustain its 38-year dividend growth record, amid growing retail investor interest for the investment company.

Merchants, which currently offers a dividend yield of 6.1%, has been adding to telecoms, tobacco and housing-related stocks at the expense of holdings in sectors where "it will take some time for dividends to recover" such as travel and leisure, manager Simon Gergel explained.

"We came into 2020 with a slight cyclical bias [following] a general election victory for the Conservatives, where they got an 80 seat majority, which we felt would lead to more stimulus and a stronger economy," he said.

"When it looked like the UK economy was very clearly going into a recession, we took out some of the more cyclical businesses, and added some defensive businesses that could also bolster the income.

"In the latter part of the year, when we saw a very strong recovery in value investments, we took advantage of that to exit one or two businesses that were more troubled by the pandemic, where the investment case is more difficult."

Having begun 2020 with no exposure to telecoms, the sector now represents 4.4% of the Merchants portfolio, while tobacco stocks Imperial Brands and British American Tobacco are top ten holdings with weighting of 5% and 4.5% respectively.

Merchants was the fourth most viewed investment trust on the Association of Investment Companies' (AIC) website in 2020, with the "dividend hero" moving up three places on the previous year.

Gergel said the trust had seen "strong demand, particularly from retail investors" over the course of 2020, having traded on a narrow premium to NAV throughout the year and issuing around £40m of new equity.

"The high dividend yield and long term track record has been important," he added.

"The value investment approach and the very clear investment philosophy has hopefully resonated with many investors, because it has been a difficult time to navigate through markets and we have done a good job at finding opportunities in those challenging environments."

Merchants Trust's share price and NAV total return have declined 10.9% and 10.4% respectively over one year to 8 February, according to AIC data.

Peers in the AIC UK Equity Income sector have seen average share price and NAV losses of 7% and 7.9% over the same period respectively.