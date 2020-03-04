Santander
Santander AM promotes Caddick to UK CIO
Joined firm in 2011
Brown Shipley hires Santander UK's Mathewson as CEO to replace Sackfield
Announced his departure in March
Santander's Ashby: Political uncertainty biggest risk to UK market
Political uncertainty remains big risk
Why economists do not think the bond bubble is about to burst
Bond yield challenge
Big Question: How are you positioned as we head into a global inflationary environment (part III)?
In the third part of a special Big Question, fund managers reveal their outlooks for global inflation and how this is impacting their portfolios.
Gold Standard Awards 2016 winners revealed
Brooks Macdonald and Rathbone Investment Management were among the Gold Standard Award winners honoured at a special ceremony at the House of Commons last night.
Santander buys back asset management arm, mulls Allfunds sale
Becomes sole owner of AM business
Meet the Investment Influencers: Tom Caddick of Santander Asset Management
In the latest in our series of interviews with some of the industry's key Investment Influencers, Investment Week talks to Tom Caddick of Santander Asset Management.
Deutsche Bank shares hit 20-year low as Merkel rules out state aid
Barclays and Santander also sell off
Santander makes offer for 300 RBS branches
Need to be offloaded as part of 2008 bailout conditions
UniCredit scraps Pioneer and Santander AM merger talks
Looking at potential Pioneer IPO
Santander launches D2C platform for UK customers
Will offer full range of funds
Henderson hires Santander AM's Payne to join Cautious Managed team
Report to head of UK equities Burville
Bonds: The cost of getting it wrong is higher now
Investors likely to rush for exit
Are central banks pursuing the correct actions? (Part II)
In the second of a two-part series, fund managers reveal how global central bank decisions are impacting investors and their strategies.
Santander makes £43m provision for investment advice claims
Follows fines for advice failings
Why investors need to ignore property demand and look at the supply story
National obsession with house prices leads pontification on the demand outlook but the supply-side of the industry is where the real story is, argues Santander's Stephen Payne.
Pioneer launches UK share class for absolute return fund
Offshore strategy brought to UK
Ashby overhauls £900m Santander UK Growth fund in bid to turn around performance
Revises overweights and underweights
Santander AM unveils multi-asset income fund for Caddick
Group responds to client demand for income
Fund giants agree merger to form £290bn asset manager
Pioneer Investments has reached an agreement to merge with Santander Asset Management, creating one of the largest European asset management groups by AUM.
Is Europe's economic and corporate recovery on track?
An improving performance trend for European assets versus US assets is a key theme investors should be focusing on currently, says Toby Vaughan, head of fund management - global multi-asset solutions at Santander Asset Management UK
Ex-Ignis UK equities head Ashby joins Santander
Graham Ashby former head of UK equities at Ignis Asset Management, has replaced Richard Moore as manager of two equity funds at Santander Asset Management.
Will the 'gilt trip' continue in 2015?
Gilts have continued to surprise the market with stellar returns, but should investors expect a sell-off this year?