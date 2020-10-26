Standard Life Aberdeen and Fidelity sign letter demanding action on black inclusion

Standard Life Aberdeen and Fidelity have signed an open letter demanding action on inclusion in response to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The letter has been organised by Audeliss, a headhunter which specialises in recruiting women and people from ethnic and sexual minorities.

In total, over 70 companies have signed the letter, including from Microsoft UK, Balfour Beatty, O2, Virgin Money, Aviva, and Santander.

In signing the letter, the companies have committed to reporting on the sustainable and long-term actions being taken to address black and ethnic minority inclusion in the workplace.

These actions include setting diversity targets for every position and holding recruiters accountable for presenting diverse shortlists.

The companies will also investigate the specific challenges and barriers faced by black talent in their organisations, track ethnicity data and conduct focus groups to properly understand the experiences of black and minority colleagues.

"Inclusion is at the core of who we are and what we do. We already produce an annual report for diversity and inclusion, detailing progress we have made to create a more diverse and inclusive business," said Lynne Connolly, global head of diversity and inclusion at Standard Life Aberdeen.

"We do not take action alone, we work in partnership with our people, clients, customers, peers and regulators. Expectations about diversity and inclusion from all stakeholders are high and continue to evolve. The pressure is rightly on."

Suki Sandhu, chief executive of Audeliss, said: "We must do more when it comes to driving Black inclusion in business. Organisations must step up and hold themselves accountable when it comes to turning well-intentioned aspirations into clear, concrete actions for change.

"It is fantastic to see more and more signatories going beyond solidarity with Black Lives Matter and committing to creating a workplace where black and other ethnic minority individuals have an equal opportunity to thrive."