Major banks agree to scrap dividend payments during crisis

Several major UK banks have agreed to scrap dividend payments during the coronavirus crisis after pressure from the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

Banks including Lloyds, Santander, RBS and Barclays released a series of statements to the stock exchange on Tuesday evening (31 March) confirming dividends would be cancelled for 2019 and they would not set aside money for investor payouts this year. Share buybacks were also ruled out.

The PRA said it welcomed decisions that came after pressure from the regulator. Earlier on Tuesday, it released a letter from deputy governor of the Bank of England Sam Woods saying that it what was expected from major lenders.

Pressure builds for banks to scrap £7.5bn of dividends

A PRA statement said: "Although the decisions taken today will result in shareholders not receiving dividends, they are a sensible precautionary step given the unique role that banks need to play in supporting the wider economy through a period of economic disruption, alongside the extraordinary measures being taken by the authorities."

'Difficult decision'

Barclays chairman Nigel Higgins said the decision had been "difficult". However, he added: "But we think it is right and prudent for the many businesses and people that we support."

RBS chief executive Alison Rose said: "RBS has a robust capital and liquidity position and we are focused on ensuring we support our customers and help them to navigate the immediate and longer-term challenges they are facing as a result of Covid-19.

"As we continue to build a purpose led bank we are committed to balancing the needs of all our stakeholders. Helping people, families and businesses who need our support is the right thing to do at this time of significant uncertainty.

HSBC's statement said it regretted "the impact this cancellation will have on our shareholders, including our retail shareholders in Hong Kong, the UK and elsewhere".

It added: "The board recognises the current and potential material impact on the global economy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the important role that HSBC has in helping its customers to manage through the crisis and to have resources to invest when recovery occurs."