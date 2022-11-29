PGIM bolsters diversity, equity and inclusion office with senior appointment

Natalie Gill (pictured) has joined from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, where she was head of diversity and inclusion.

Based in London and reporting to Kathy Sayko, PGIM chief DEI officer, she will be responsible for deepening and broadening diversity partnerships both externally and internally, with a focus on EMEA. She will also develop global research and thought leadership.

Gill has joined PGIM from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, where she was head of diversity and inclusion for the EMEA region, responsible for designing the company's DEI strategy across the region. Previously, she was an inclusion and diversity lead in the HR culture and inclusion team at Santander.

Sayko said: "Natalie has been an advocate for DEI for multiple decades, playing a key role in driving impact at the firms she has worked for as well as across the finance and asset management sector more broadly.

"We are thrilled to welcome her to the PGIM team and are excited about the many ways her experience, passion and deep knowledge can ensure we continue to offer our people a diverse and inclusive environment and to create a more equitable industry, where all people can thrive."

PGIM is a partner of several diversity organisations, including the Diversity Project, 10,000 Black Interns, Sponsors for Educational Opportunity, 20/20 Investments and other groups to promote diversity in the asset management industry.