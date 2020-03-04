Rowan Dartington
Bristol investment manager
Rowan Dartington provides personalised investment management to IFAs, private clients, companies, charities and trusts. It offers a range of portfolio management services, specialising in advisory and discretionary investment management.
Its head office is in Bristol, and has offices in London, Birmingham, Chichester, Hereford, Taunton, Exeter, Cheltenham, Weston-super-Mare, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Ipswich, Liverpool and Edinburgh.
In 2015, St James's Place bought out Rowan Dartington for £34m, describing the company as an 'excellent platform' for further growth.
MiFID II research rules: What will be consequences for end investors?
Gary Sunderland, head of equity research at Rowan Dartington, says asset managers with the largest purses will be stronger than ever under the new regime.
Rowan Dartington's Stephens: Don't follow passive herd treading 'statistically flawed path to mediocrity'
In light of the FCA's Asset Management Market Study, Rowan Dartington's Guy Stephens revisits the eternal debate about the roles active and passive investments can play in ensuring end-investors receive value for money.
Why investors need to stay invested in property - despite fund suspensions
The closure of many open-ended property funds for only the second time in their history (we think) is a classic case of irrational investor decision-making, writes Guy Stephens, managing director of Rowan Dartington Signature.
