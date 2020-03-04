Rowan Dartington

Bristol investment manager

Rowan Dartington provides personalised investment management to IFAs, private clients, companies, charities and trusts. It offers a range of portfolio management services, specialising in advisory and discretionary investment management.

Its head office is in Bristol, and has offices in London, Birmingham, Chichester, Hereford, Taunton, Exeter, Cheltenham, Weston-super-Mare, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, Ipswich, Liverpool and Edinburgh.

In 2015, St James's Place bought out Rowan Dartington for £34m, describing the company as an 'excellent platform' for further growth.