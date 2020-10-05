Are renewables worth their current premium?

Sustainability is a word we hear being used every day now, and it is not just in the investment world – more and more products are being labelled sustainable, from food and clothing to holidays.

This change has been a long time coming and is very welcome. But let us be clear about what sustainability means.

In 1987, the United Nations Brundtland Commission defined sustainability as "meeting the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs."

FOMO and 'greenwashing': The unsustainable cost of ESG

When you look at it in these terms and when you take the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (set out in 2015) into account, it is clear there is a very long road ahead. The changes the world needs to effect are huge.

A visible sign of this change is renewable energy, to the point where images of wind turbines have become a little cliched. The only way to halt climate change is to decarbonise and a major part of this is to stop using carbon-based energy sources.

The UK's energy mix has been transitioning from coal and gas towards renewables for a decade or so and during the first quarter of 2020, 47% of the UK's electricity generation came from wind and solar. Additionally, during the first half of the year there was a two-month stretch when no coal-powered electricity was generated.

The UK hopes to close all coal plants by 2024 as part of the government's net zero emission target. Yet a decade ago approximately 40% of the UK electricity came from coal. All change.

An obvious consequence of this is that this year the carbon intensity (a measure of how much carbon dioxide is emitted for each kilowatt hour of electricity produced) was the lowest recorded by the UK.

Projections for future electricity production from renewables show a strongly positive trend. When all sources of renewables are included, such as biomass and hydro, the forecast is for around 80% to come from renewables in the UK by 2040.

Being an ESG investment professional: A week in the life

This pattern is expected to be replicated worldwide, with European countries leading the way. As the sector grows, newer technologies such as biomass and battery storage will become more prominent. Their base costs will fall, which then enables wider instillations and further integration into the grid system.

We have here an industry driving structural change which is going to play out over the coming decades, and this presents a compelling investment opportunity. And, of course, the demand for power is only going one way too.

All of this is very positive but renewable energy in the form of wind and solar is not the answer on its own - some days the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine; and what happens when there is surge in demand?