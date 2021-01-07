SJP director of investments appointed chair at Rowan Dartington

Rob Gardner, director of investments at St James’s Place (SJP), has been appointed chair at wealth management firm Rowan Dartington.

Gardner, who also sits on the advisory council at the Investment Association, assumed his new position on 1 January 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

He holds further roles as part of the expert committee on the retirement investment systems reform project at the World Economic Forum, financial education guide for Girlguiding and remains a non-executive director at Redington, which he founded in 2006, among other roles.

SJP's Gardner: No point retiring if we have crashed the planet

Rowan Dartington is a Bristol-headquartered wealth manager and part of St James's Place Wealth Management Group, for which Gardner became director of investments in January 2019.

David Hobbs, chief executive of Rowan Dartington, said: "I am delighted that Rob Gardner joined the Rowan Dartington board as our new chairman on the 1 January, subject to regulatory approval.

"This appointment further strengthens the governance of the business and supports our strategic alignment as part of the St. James's Place Group. I believe this will add additional impetus to the growth and success of the business."