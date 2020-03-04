Robin Geffen
Neptune founder
Robin Geffen founded Neptune Investment Management in May 2002 and is the originator of the company's 'real-world' investment approach. He graduated from Oxford University in 1979 and began his investment career at Charterhouse J Rothschild before moving on to Eagle Star, York Trust and Scottish Equitable, where he set up its pooled fund business. Geffen joined Orbitex Investments as chief investment officer in 1997 and held the post of global CIO, pensions, before founding Neptune.
Robin Geffen: Why many UK dividend yields 'are purely an illusion'
Sentiment towards the UK has improved following December's General Election result, but we believe equity income investors need to tread carefully in 2020.
Robin Geffen, CEO at Neptune Investment Management and lead manager on the £200m Neptune Income fund, has been steering the portfolio away from domestically-focused stocks, as he believes the UK economy is "weak and getting weaker".
