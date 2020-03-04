Robin Geffen

Neptune founder

Robin Geffen founded Neptune Investment Management in May 2002 and is the originator of the company's 'real-world' investment approach. He graduated from Oxford University in 1979 and began his investment career at Charterhouse J Rothschild before moving on to Eagle Star, York Trust and Scottish Equitable, where he set up its pooled fund business. Geffen joined Orbitex Investments as chief investment officer in 1997 and held the post of global CIO, pensions, before founding Neptune.