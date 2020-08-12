Liontrust's Geffen returns to top of Sanlam Income Study's White List

The £320m Liontrust Income fund has reclaimed its position at the top of Sanlam UK’s H1 2020 Income Study, after falling 18 places in the year-end edition.

Liontrust Income headed the July 2019 study before plunging down the rankings six month later. However, it has returned to top spot in the latest white list.

"Key to its success has been consistency across the study's criteria, which are volatility, income and performance."

Maintaining second position is the Santander Enhanced Income fund, whose managers Graham Ashby and Duncan Green "recently proved their worth again", while LF Miton UK Multi Cap Income fund took third place, jumping 17 places thanks to "strong volatility management".

Two new entrants to the white list are the BlackRock UK Income fund and ES R&M UK Equity Income fund, which jumped 33 and 24 places respectively, while Fidelity Enhanced Income fund also entered the white list, up 32 places since January.

Falling into the grey list are the Lazard MultiCap UK Income fund, Royal London UK Equity Income fund and Allianz UK Equity Income fund, with the latter two falling "quite dramatically" - 17 and 19 places respectively - due to "a mixture of recent performance, income return and volatility".

Edging to the top of the grey list are the ASI UK Equity Income fund and the Threadneedle UK Equity Income fund, which jumped 16 and 21 places respectively, thanks to "near-term performance and managed volatility over the period under review".

Climbing out of the black list after a "lengthy spell" is the UBS UK Equity Income fund, which demonstrated "good income and historic performance levels", while in reverse, the Premier Monthly Income fund only clings on to the grey list, dropping 38 places due to high volatility and "some periods of lacklustre and disappointing performance [which] outweigh the high dividend income which the fund generates".