Olly Russ and Stephen Bailey to leave Liontrust after team closures

Liontrust’s European income and macro thematic teams will leave the company “in due course”, with their funds being merged into other of the firm’s offerings.

Liontrust said on Friday (2 October) that it would close its European Income team, run by Olly Russ and Oisin O'Leary, and its macro thematic team, run by Stephen Bailey and Jamie Clark.

The £84m Liontrust European Income fund will be merged into the £115.7m Liontrust European Growth fund, run by James Inglis-Jones and Samantha Gleave in the firm's cashflow solutions.

Somerset hires Liontrust's Williams to take over Edward Lam's fund

The £63.4m Liontrust Macro Equity Income fund will be merged into the £320.4m Liontrust Income fund, managed by Robin Geffen and James Dowey in the firm's global equity income team.

The £20.3m Liontrust Macro UK Growth fund will be merged with the £472.4m Liontrust UK Growth fund and managed Anthony Cross, Julian Fosh and Victoria Stevens in the firm's economic advantage team.

The fund mergers will be subject to regulatory and investor approval and are expected to take place later this year.

Liontrust acquires Architas multi-manager business in £75m deal

The move comes after the firm said it had agreed to sell its Asia Income team to Somerset Capital Management. Liontrust said it had been reviewing its fund ranges and evaluating where best to devote its resources and strategic focus over the next few years, leading to the closures.

Bailey and Clark joined Liontrust in 2012, having transferred to the firm from Walker Crips Asset Managers, while Russ and O'Leary landed with the company from Argonaut Capital in 2016 and 2017 respectively.