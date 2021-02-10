Santander knocks Geffen off Sanlam's White List top spot

Santander Enhanced Income has leapfrogged Robin Geffen's Liontrust Income to top the white list in Sanlam's latest income study of best and worst performing UK equity income funds.

The £53.7m Santander offering had delivered alpha versus peers in 2020, following a good return profile in 2019, Sanlam said, as it moved up one place from the second spot it had occupied for the past couple of studies.

While Geffen's £345.6m mandate slipped off top spot again, Sanlam said it continued to deliver decent performance returns, including during recent volatility. It is consistently first and second quartile across volatility, income and performance criteria, the study noted.

Elsewhere, Charles Luke's £171m ASI UK Income Equity continued its rise up the study, jumping 13 places to third - having moved up 16 places in the previous edition - on top-decile performance and low volatility.

At the other end of the study, Thomas Moore's £800m ASI UK Income Unconstrained remained rooted to the bottom, just behind the £125m HSBC Income and Stephen Message's £219m L&G UK Equity Income funds.

Meanwhile, Mark Slater's £76m Slater Income fund failed to improve its position at the top of the black list - it slipped into the danger zone in the last study having previously been on the white list - thanks to poor performance and fourth quartile volatility versus peers.

CIO at Sanlam Private Wealth Phillip Smeaton said income investors' pre-Covid troubles had been "dramatically amplified" by the pandemic outbreak, as reduced revenues and profits led to a significant number of dividend cuts by UK and European firms.

"For equity income investors, this has meant some funds have offered substantially reduced yields to investors during 2020 as underlying company holdings focused on rebuilding payments from 2021 onwards," Smeaton reasoned.

"However, the pandemic marked out a highly unusual year and in efforts to avoid perpetuating a short-term approach to investment the Sanlam Income Study judges funds over a five-year period.

"We have three new entrants to our prestigious white list in this first 2021 study, and interesting moves across the rest of the list driven by the high volatility we have experienced in the UK in recent years."

Following the top three were Adrian Frost's £4.5bn Artemis Income, Colin Morton's £850m Franklin UK Equity Income and Dan Hanbury's £118m ES R&M UK Equity Income funds, all white list stalwarts.

Those three re-entrants into the top list were Richard Colwell's £3.7bn Threadneedle UK Equity Income, Alan Custis's £60.7m Lazard Multicap UK Income and Simon Gergel's £69m Allianz UK Equity Income funds.

Elsewhere, Siddarth Chand Lall's £1.1bn Marlborough Multi Cap Income fund fell down the list for the third successive study, plunging ten places and landing in the black list. Sanlam said this was largely driven by poor selection in small and mid-cap equities detracting from performance and increasing volatility.

Languishing just outside the black list, on the grey list, are the £452m MI Chelverton UK Equity Income and the £583m Unicorn UK Income funds on account of their having suffered high standard deviation over the period analysed and disappointing returns in a market that has been exceptionally volatile.

In order to determine the best and worst -performing funds, Sanlam UK analyses the performance of funds in the Investment Association UK Equity Income sector with a value of more than £20m against the absolute income generated over the past five calendar years, their capital growth for each of the past five 12-month periods and their volatility over the past five years.